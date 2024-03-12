What Does China’s New Economic Growth Target Mean For Oil Prices?

China’s stunning economic growth was almost single-handedly responsible for the commodities supercycle from the late 1990s to the onset of the 2014-2016 Oil Price War, as analysed in full in my new book on the new global oil market order. This was characterized by consistently rising prices of the key commodities that the country required in its dramatic economic expansion. In 2013, China became the world’s largest net importer of total petroleum and other liquid fuels and, as late as 2017, its still high rate of economic growth…