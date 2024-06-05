What Does OPEC’s Strategy Shift Mean for the Oil Market?

By John Kemp, senior energy analyst Oil futures prices have fallen to the lowest level for four months and calendar spreads have slumped after OPEC? ministers signalled their intention to start increasing production from the fourth quarter of 2024. Front-month Brent futures closed at $78 per barrel on June 3, the first day of trading following the OPEC? ministerial meeting held on June 2, up just $2 per barrel compared with the same time last year. Brent’s six-month spread slumped to a backwardation of $1.50 per barrel (56th percentile…