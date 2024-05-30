What Does the Reimposition of U.S. Sanctions Mean for Venezuela’s Oil Industry?

At the end of last year, the White House decided to ease sanctions on Venezuelan oil to stabilize oil prices and help the South American country improve its failing economy. The agreement to ease sanctions was dependent on President Nicolas Maduro allowing his political opposition to run in the upcoming elections. After a six-month ease, the U.S. has once again imposed sanctions on Venezuela due to the failure of Maduro to adhere to democratic principles. So, going forward, what will this mean for Venezuela’s already troubled oil industry?…