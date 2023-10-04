What Fossil Fuel Lobbyists Are Getting Wrong

Maybe we have been watching too many westerns, but we get the feeling that the fossil fuel industry lobbyists are psychologically somewhere between circling the wagons and preparing for a last stand. In August, the Edison Electric Institute (EEI), the investor-owned electric industry lobbying group, selected a new chief executive, a climate change denying, fossil fuel executive and former member of the Trump administration. Environmentalists denounced the EEI for picking a climate denier as CEO. The EEI and its top honchos replied with the most…