What The U.S. Could Learn From European Power Infrastructure

A great deal of energy infrastructure has failed worldwide when confronted with extreme weather events due to the unpreparedness of many countries for the effects of storms, wildfires, flooding and other severe weather. With these types of disasters expected to happen more often, energy companies are exploring potential ways to weatherproof their infrastructure to protect it and keep people with power in critical moments. For several years, people have criticised the poor state of U.S. energy infrastructure. A lack of funding and cohesion…