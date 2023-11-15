What To Expect From Biden And Xi’s High Stakes San Francisco Meeting

In a renewed effort to stabilize increasingly shaky relations between the two powers, U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will meet today in San Francisco. But what can be expected from the November 15 meeting on the sidelines of the APEC summit? Finding Perspective: This marks their first meeting as leaders since Biden and Xi sat down together at the G20 summit in Bali a year ago and it’s been a difficult diplomatic road to reach this point, including degraded ties following a suspected Chinese spy balloon that flew over the…