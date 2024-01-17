What’s At Stake for China As Houthis Attack the Red Sea

With the Middle East conflict now past the 100-day mark, the Israeli military has launched a barrage of strikes deep within southern Lebanon while Iran has attacked a site in Iraq it has alleged is being used by Israel’s Mossad, stoking fears that the conflict could escalate into a full-blown regional conflict. Israel has, however, declared that it has ended its “intensive” phase of operations in northern Gaza and plans to do the same in southern Gaza. Japanese shipping operator Nippon Yusen has become the latest among dozens of…