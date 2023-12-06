What’s Holding BackThe Battery Storage Boom In Europe?

Battery energy storage systems (BESS) are playing an increasingly pivotal role in global energy systems, helping improve grid reliability and flexibility by managing the intermittency of renewable energy. But uncertainty over the profitability of such systems in Europe risks holding back their roll-out, according to Rystad Energy research. As well as providing trading (arbitrage) opportunities for operators, the development of large-scale BESS projects is essential for the energy transition, helping balance fluctuations in renewable energy and…