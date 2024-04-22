What’s The Next Move In The Israel-Iran Standoff And What Will Oil Do?

There is always the possibility that Israel now does “take the win” as U.S. President Joe Biden advised Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, albeit before Israel launched missile and drone attacks on nuclear- and military-related facilities in Iran’s Isfahan province and in its East Azerbaijan provincial city of Tabriz. There is also the possibility that if Israel does this, then Iran might desist from further direct attacks on Israel from its own territory, after it did so for the first time in multiple attacks on 13 April.…