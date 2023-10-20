Which Factors Influence Oil Prices Right Now?

You don’t have to be a Nobel Prize winner in economics to know that the two basic influences on the price of oil, or any commodity for that matter, are supply and demand. That is the stuff of the most basic economic theory, and I would hope that anyone who trades or invests in energy related securities understands it. However, understanding the theory doesn’t always help with interpreting and analyzing what is happening in energy markets or with predicting what will happen. Reality and academic theory are often two very different things.…