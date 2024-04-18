White House Aims to Keep Gasoline Prices in Check

In a bid to stabilize gas prices amid the upcoming summer driving season and Presidential election, the Biden administration wants to ensure that the United States remains on a steady economic course. White House economic adviser Lael Brainard emphasized the administration’s commitment to maintaining gas prices within current ranges during a statement on Thursday, according to Reuters, without elaborating on how that would be achieved. In the past, steps to keep gasoline prices in check included attempts to strong-arm OPEC/OPEC+ to boost crude…