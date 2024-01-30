White House’s Pausing Of U.S.’s Giant LNG Export Projects Is Just What Russia Wa

Perhaps the single most important factor in NATO’s united stand against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was the quick substitution of the cheap and plentiful Russian gas that had fuelled economic expansion in Germany for decades with emergency liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies from the U.S. and Qatar. Without these new supplies, there is little doubt that Germany, the de facto leader of the European Union (E.U.), would have led continental Europe into doing nothing meaningful to sanction Russia, just as it had done when Russia…