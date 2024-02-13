Why Are China’s Solar Panels So Cheap?

Authored by Mike Shedlock via MishTalk.com, The US wants to break into the solar panel business. Doing so, if its possible at all, means costs of the solar panels and electricity will surge… China’s Grip on Solar The Wall Street Journal asks Can the U.S. Break China’s Grip on Solar? That’s a free link worth reading. The short answer is everything in China is cheaper from materials to electricity to labor. The process is worth a closer look, however, and the US trails significantly in every stage. Polysilicon The primary building…