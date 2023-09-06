Why China’s Clean Energy Companies Are Blowing Everyone Else Away

Earlier in the year, Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) reported that an impressive $1.1 trillion flowed into the global clean energy sector in 2022. According to the clean energy watchdog, almost all sectors received record levels of investment, including renewable energy, energy storage, hydrogen, carbon capture and storage (CCS), electrified transport, electrified heat and sustainable materials spurred by a rush to attain energy security amid Russia’s war in Ukraine. BNEF also revealed that China spent $546 billion on renewables…