Why China’s Strong Commodity Imports Defy Weak Economic Data

Despite continued weak economic performance, China’s imports of major commodities in the first two months of 2024 held strong and exceeded last year’s levels. Imports of crude oil, LNG, coal, and iron ore were all higher at the start of the year compared to the same period of 2023, although China’s economic data still shows a weak recovery, problems in several key sectors, and low consumer confidence. There’s a reason behind the robust commodity imports, and it’s not Chinese economic growth. Rather, it is the market dynamics for each major commodity,…