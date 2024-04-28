Why Chinese Exports to Russia Are Declining

The US threat of secondary sanctions against enablers of Russian sanctions-busting, especially China, is showing signs of crimping the Russian economy. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken began a three-day visit to China on April 24 with a stern warning for Beijing: the United States is ready to play hardball to prevent the continuing supply of equipment to Russia that aids the Kremlin’s war effort. China has denied accusations that it is supplying arms to Russia. Nevertheless, Beijing appears to be taking preventative steps…