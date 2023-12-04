Why Diesel Usually Costs More Than Gasoline

I recently took the plunge and registered on TikTok. I hadn’t thought it would be worth my time, because my impression had been that younger people didn’t care as much about energy issues. But then watching TikTok sensation Matt Randolph — known on TikTok as Mr. Global — discuss energy issues with more than 360,000 enthusiastic followers convinced me that I could be missing an important demographic. So far, I have only recorded a handful of videos, but I am finding that the comments provide good fodder for…