Why Europe’s Energy Transition Leader Doubles Down On Natural Gas

Germany is building 10 GW in new natural gas generation capacity. It is spending 16 billion euro on this. The news emerged earlier this week and marks a key moment in the EU’s transition efforts: an admission that not all is going according to plans. And Germany just booked the highest rate of gas-powered generation in two years last month. Two years ago, after Russian troops entered eastern Ukraine, Germany was quick to pledge that it would give up Russian gas. The Russian side helped bring that plan to fruition by substantially reducing…