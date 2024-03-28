Why Morgan Stanley Says to Buy Energy Stocks Right Now

The AI boom and Big Tech might be hogging all the media limelight right now, but the smart money is quietly piling into energy stocks. Indeed, the energy sector is the most crowded of all 11 U.S. market sectors, with the sector’s favorite benchmark, Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) up 10.7% in the year-to-date compared to a 7.9% return by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) and 9.4% gain by the S&P 500. According to Citi, Energy (XLE) is now the most crowded U.S. quant factor, noting…