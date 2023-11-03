Why Oil Prices Are Likely To Climb From Here

One of the things that has always appealed to me about the energy sector from a trading and investing perspective is that it usually isn’t correlated with the US stock market. I have natural exposure there with my retirement and other investments, as I’m sure most of you do too, and having an interest in something that moves independent of equities not only smooths out the bumps along the way but also reduces the temptation to make bad mistakes, like selling at or near the bottom of a drop when the pressure mounts. If I am making money…