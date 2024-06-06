Why OPEC+ Failed To Put $80 Floor Under Oil Prices

For years, market participants have been lamenting the lack of detailed communication from OPEC+ on the group’s intended production beyond the following three months. This weekend, the alliance gave them a full timetable of planned production levels until September 2025. The oil bulls were disappointed. The key disappointment was the plan to start unwinding some of the extra voluntary production cuts as early as October this year. While OPEC+ extended most output reductions into 2025, it said it could begin unwinding some voluntary…