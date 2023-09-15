Why Putin Met Kim Jong-Un

More than ever, Putin needs something big. A dramatic gesture for global public consumption. That’s what North Korea is all about. While the Kremlin may have had Prigozhin’s plane shot down, it was too late to undo the damage caused to Putin’s reputation when Wagner forces marched on Moscow, even if they ultimately failed. They exposed the Russian president’s vulnerability. They exposed the prevailing myth that Putin is unbreakable. Even the apparent Putin allies who won recent regional elections are considerable threats…