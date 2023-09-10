Why The Oil Outage In Iraqi Kurdistan Continues

In the coming weeks, Kurdistan’s oil and gas sector faces a pivotal moment that could reshape the region’s geopolitical landscape. Since March 25, 2023, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the Iraqi federal government have struggled to resume oil exports from Kurdistan, following a ruling by the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) arbitration court. This impasse has significant implications for the KRG’s economy and administration, leaving the path forward shrouded in uncertainty. In 2007, a new chapter began for Kurdistan when its…