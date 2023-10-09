Why Tin Prices Continue To Decline

Tin prices have been sliding recently, with the LME Cash price having fallen by over $2000/t since Monday, 25th September. Looking back only as far as late July, when prices were above $28,600/t, the decline appears even more dramatic. It is not so long since tin prices witnessed a multi-year bull run which began at the start of the Covid pandemic and lasted until March 2022. The recent falls in price follow a period of increasing prices during Q2 of this year, so in this week’s article, we’ll look at some of the key reasons behind…