Why Utilities Might Be the Best Buying Opportunity Right Now

With the overall market enjoying a bit of a rally as inflation eases and the Federal Reserve indicating a less hawkish stance, the New Year could be a prime time to jump back into utilities. Utility stocks have had a bad year, but investors are starting to ease back into the embattled sector. Back in August, utilities were the absolute worst-performing sector in the S&P 500, while Information Technology (IT) stole the show: In September, we saw NextEra tank horrendously to three-year lows. What happened to spook investors…