Wildfire Threat Prompts Evacuation Alert at Oil Sands Hub

An evacuation alert has been issued for Fort McMurray, a key hub for the oil sands industry in Alberta amid wildfires in the area. The Alberta government had four active wildfire alerts on its website as of Sunday night, all at an advisory level—the level it describes as “Prepare to take action” and a step before the critical level, which is described as “Take action now”. Spring is wildfire season in Canada’s oil country and the blazes sometimes interfere with oil sands production. Reuters recalls an…