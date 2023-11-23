Will Battery Storage Make Gas Power Generation Redundant?

Back in 2017, Tesla switched on the world’s biggest battery storage facility. Located in South Australia, the 159 MWh battery array can supply 30,000 homes with electricity in case of a blackout. For about one hour. Fast forward five years, and we have Reuters reporting that battery storage technology has advanced so far that utilities are now canceling plans for new gas generation capacity. But that’s not the whole story. Energy companies, Reuters said in that report, had shelved or straight out canceled 68 new gas generation…