Will Halt To New LNG Exports Ease U.S. Natural Gas Price Spikes?

The recent pause on new permits for LNG export projects has divided America in the latest controversy surrounding the Biden Administration’s energy policies. Environmentalists hailed the decision as a win for the climate and a step toward weaning the world off fossil fuels. A group of U.S. industrial gas consumers welcomed the permit halt as a win for reliability for American consumers and a means to prevent spikes in domestic natural gas and electricity prices. On the other hand, oil and gas industry associations…