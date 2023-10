Azerbaijan’s late September military operation to retake the ethnic Armenian enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh, the self-styled “Republic of Artsakh,” caused most of the residents to flee to Armenia and the government of breakaway region to announce it will dissolve by 1 January 2024. The likely end of conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia may unlock opportunities for more trade in the region. The leaders of Turkey and Azerbaijan have proposed the “Zangezur corridor,” which will give Azerbaijan…