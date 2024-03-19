Will Iraq Finally Increase Natural Gas And LNG Production?

Seasoned watchers of Iraq’s oil and gas sector have come to regard its perennial calls for new measures to increase its gas production with the fondness of the familiar – a old record still often played, perhaps, or the call of the first cuckoo of Spring. This year’s pledge by the latest in its fast-revolving-door of governments certainly has the same basic melody, but there is a new phrasing there too – this time, it is looking to develop its liquefied natural gas (LNG) capabilities as well. So, with the stakes even higher…