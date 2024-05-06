Will OPEC+ Extend Oil Production Cuts?

By John Kemp, senior energy analyst at Reuters Saudi Arabia and its allies in OPEC? are likely to keep oil production unchanged for a further three months when ministers review output allocations on June 1. The tightening of petroleum supplies and depletion of inventories widely anticipated at the start of the year has failed to materialise so far. If OPEC+ officials had hoped to increase production into a tightening market characterised by rising oil prices they are likely to be frustrated. Crude stocks, futures prices and calendar spreads…