Will Precious Metals Rebound?

Via Metal Miner The Global Precious Metals MMI did not deviate far from its ongoing sideways trend. Indeed, since April, the index has continued to stay within a tight trading range without much movement up or down. Moreover, precious metal prices, including those for gold and silver, remain relatively high when looking at their respective price ranges over the past five years. Overall, the index moved up 2.82% between July and August. It’s true that further drops in prices could very well happen. However, if any type of worsening financial…