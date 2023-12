The consensus agreement reached in Dubai last week evoked a mixture of triumph and angst. In the world’s warmest year on record, the world’s nations for the first time agreed to ‘transition away’ from fossil fuels. But the path to transition looks to be a long one. COP28 saw the paradox of a big oil company CEO shepherding through a final agreement that calls for a ‘transition away from fossil fuels’ – the first ever such statement in a COP communique. It also saw, in the same final session,…