Will the Death of President Raisi Alter Iran’s Policies?

The helicopter crash that killed Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has sent shock waves around the Islamic Republic and the region. But Raisi’s death is not expected to bring major changes to Tehran’s domestic and foreign policies, analysts say. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has the final say in all major state affairs, and the powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps are the key centers of power in Iran, where the president’s authority is limited. “The death of Raisi, in itself, will not cause a significant shift in Iran’s policies,”…