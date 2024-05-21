21 May, 24

Will the Death of President Raisi Alter Iran’s Policies?

UncategorizedNo Comments

The helicopter crash that killed Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has sent shock waves around the Islamic Republic and the region. But Raisi’s death is not expected to bring major changes to Tehran’s domestic and foreign policies, analysts say. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has the final say in all major state affairs, and the powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps are the key centers of power in Iran, where the president’s authority is limited. “The death of Raisi, in itself, will not cause a significant shift in Iran’s policies,”…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This field is required.

This field is required.

Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved.