Will the Green Energy Stock Crash Continue Next Year?

The latest Bloomberg MLIV Pulse survey of over 600 professional and retail investors revealed more than half of them anticipate that the downturn in ‘green’ energy stocks will persist into next year, posing challenges for some investors who have been trying to catch the ‘falling knife.’ The survey, conducted Nov. 13-24 globally among Bloomberg News users on the Terminal, asked a series of questions about the green energy industry. One of those questions asked Terminal users: With the iShares Global Clean Energy ETF down more than…