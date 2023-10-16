Will The U.S. Clamp Down On Iranian Crude Exports?

There have been calls on U.S. President Joe Biden to clamp down on lucrative oil and gas exports from Iran – widely believed to have played key role in the 7 October attacks by Palestinian political and military group Hamas on Israel. Some, such as U.S. senior Republican Senator, Lindsey Graham, have even suggested that the U.S. and Israel destroy Iran’s oil infrastructure entirely. “Without oil, they [the Iranians] have no money [and]… Without money, terrorism loses its biggest benefactor,” he underlined. Rising oil and gas…