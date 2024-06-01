Will the World Ever Return to the Gold Standard?

Authored by Mike Maharrey via Money Metals, Could the world be creeping closer to a monetary gold standard? Steve Forbes sees signs that it is. In a recent article published by Forbes Magazine, Steve Forbes wrote that it may seem hard to believe, but the world is “beginning to lurch toward a gold-based monetary system.” “This, despite the fact that the historical gold standard is held in almost universal contempt by economists and financial officials.” Forbes argued that this disdain for a gold standard is misplaced,…