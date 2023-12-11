Will This Crucial Hydrogen Corridor Become Reality?

Could the Mediterranean Sea become the new energy hub to strengthen energy security and accelerate the energy transition in Europe? Considering the current geopolitical and geoeconomic scenario, this is a matter of the utmost importance. The issue has also recently been discussed in an Economist editorial depicting the Mediterranean region as a future powerhouse of green hydrogen and carbon-free revolution. The answer to the many questions arising from this topic may be coming from the recent agreement between the Italian and German governments…