Will U.S. Oil Boom Keep Booming?

When last October Hamas attacked Israel, oil prices jumped higher, as always happens when armed conflict breaks out in the Middle East. Just a week or so later, however, prices had retreated. Even as the war spread and lit up surrounding countries, oil prices remained stubbornly range-bound, with analysts predicting that it would take an actual supply disruption for traders to start caring about geopolitical risk. All this was made possible by one factor: U.S. oil production. That expanded surprisingly strongly last year. And many traders and analysts…