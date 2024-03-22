Will Waning Gasoline Demand Drag Oil Prices Down?

West Texas Intermediate Crude Weekly Analysis This week’s crude oil market has been marked by several significant events influencing May West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures. The trends observed ranged from economic policy decisions to geopolitical developments, each playing a crucial role in shaping the market’s direction. Declining Gasoline Demand One of the primary factors impacting crude oil prices this week was the unexpected decline in U.S. gasoline demand. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, gasoline product supplied,…