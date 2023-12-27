Williams Companies Strikes $2 Billion Deal for Gas Storage Assets

Energy infrastructure company, the Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB), has agreed to acquire a portfolio of natural gas storage assets from Hartree Partners for $1.95B, a purchase the company says will improve its natural gas storage operations to meet growing power demand for Gulf Coast LNG and data centers along the Transco corridor. The gas assets include six underground natural gas storage facilities in Louisiana and Mississippi with total capacity of 115B cf, 30 pipeline interconnects to attractive markets including connections to Transco…