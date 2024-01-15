Winter Freeze Cuts U.S. Natural Gas Output

Sub-zero temperatures in much of the United States have frozen gas wells, leading to the drop in production to the lowest in 11 months, Reuters has reported, citing local data. The report added that demand for electricity, on the other hand, was heading for a record-high in some states, notably Texas. There, the grid regulator had to issue a conservation call for Monday morning on expectations that demand will break last summer’s record. “Operating reserves are expected to be low Monday morning due to continued freezing temperatures, record-breaking…