Wood Mac Shaves 1 Million BPD off Global Oil Demand Forecast

Wood Mackenzie has revised its global oil demand forecast downward by 1 million barrels per day to 1.9 million bpd for 2024, with the biggest increases in demand coming from China and India. Citing a Wood Mac briefing during an Energy Institute conference in London, Reuters reported on Thursday that Wood Mac’s VP of oils research, Alan Gelder, was largely in line with OPEC own estimates for this year. In January, Wood Mac said it expected global oil demand growth to continue to set records this year, up nearly 2 million bpd compared…