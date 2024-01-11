WoodMac: Global Oil Demand to Rise by 2 Million Bpd in 2024

Oil demand will continue to set records this year, with global demand growth expected at nearly 2 million barrels per day (bpd) compared to 2023, Wood Mackenzie said in a report on Thursday. China will account for around 25% of the worldwide growth in oil demand, according to the energy consultancy. Total global oil demand will average 103.5 million bpd for 2024, WoodMac said. “Much of the growth [in oil demand] will be coming in the second half of the year,” Alan Gelder, Senior Vice President of Research at Wood Mackenzie, said…