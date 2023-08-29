Woodside Sees 100,000 Bpd Peak Production At Mexico’s Giant Trion Field

Perth-based Woodside Energy Group has quantified the peak production it expects from its ultra-deepwater Trion oilfield in Mexico that it is developing jointly with Pemex at 100,000 bpd. Woodside Energy (ASX:WDS) expects Trion to reach peak production by 2028, Mexico’s oil regulator said on Tuesday, while estimating the total cost for the project at nearly US$7.5 billion. Woodside gave the green light for the project in June. Woodside owns 60% of the Trion field, with the remaining 40% held by Mexico’s state-run oil firm, Pemex,…