Workers Consider Return To Strikes At Chevron’s Australian LNG Plants

Workers at Chevron’s two LNG facilities in Australia could decide as soon as this week to resume industrial action after accusing the U.S. supermajor of reneging on key aspects of the regulator-imposed deal, The Sydney Morning Herald reported on Thursday, quoting a source close to the talks. Two weeks ago, the trade unions ended the strike at the Wheatstone and Gorgon facilities after the country’s labor market regulator mediated a settlement between the parties. The strike began on September 8 after they failed to reach an agreement…