World-First ChatNetZero Climate Action Bot Launched

The ChatNetZero bot, the world’s first data-driven chat bot tracking the net-zero pledges of companies and governments, was launched on Friday by a group of technology start-ups and scientists. The ChatNetZero bot was created by an international consortium of scientists from the Data-Driven Envirolab, Arboretica, and the Net Zero Tracker, with starter/seed funding provided by IKEA Foundation. The bot is engineered to merge expert-level Net Zero domain knowledge with the capabilities of Large Language Models (LLMs), all while overcoming…