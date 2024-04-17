World Oil Demand Jumped To 5-Year Seasonal High in February

Global oil demand jumped by 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) in February from January, hitting a five-year seasonal high, with seasonal-high demand for gasoline and an all-time high oil demand in India, according to data from the Joint Organizations Data Initiative (JODI) published on Wednesday. Oil demand in the 38 countries that report data to JODI also rose by 1.1 million bpd in February 2024 compared to February 2023, showed the data shared by the Riyadh-based International Energy Forum (IEF). The monthly…