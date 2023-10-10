World’s Biggest Offshore Wind Farm Starts Producing Power  

The world’s largest offshore wind farm, the Dogger Bank Wind Farm in UK waters, has achieved first power and started sending electricity to the UK national grid, the developers of the project said on Tuesday, hailing the major milestone at the offshore wind farm whose construction continues. Dogger Bank Wind Farm, with a total capacity of 3.6 gigawatts (GW), is being constructed in UK waters 130 kilometers (81 miles) off the coast of Yorkshire and in three 1.2 GW phases known as Dogger Bank A, B, and C. The project developers are UK’s…