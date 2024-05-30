World’s Largest Nuclear Plant Remains Idle Despite Energy Crisis

We don’t think it’ll be long before nuclear power once again has a renaissance, as we’ve written about extensively. But for now, the world’s largest nuclear power plant, the Kashiwazaki Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant in Japan, is sitting idle even as the world’s energy needs continue to grow. Bloomberg reported this week that the Kashiwazaki Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant, recognized by Guinness World Records for its potential 8.2 gigawatt output, stands idle despite once being central to Japan’s goal of deriving 50% of its energy from nuclear…